Aliko Dangote Arsenal takeover in 2021 on the cards.

Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote has sensationally hinted he may buy Arsenal in 2021 after the completion of his other multi-billion dollar projects.

Dangote, who is believed to be the wealthiest man in Africa, has an estimated net worth of more than £8.5billion through his business exploits.

The Nigerian tycoon has been linked with a bid for the Gunners, currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), in the past.

The 62-year-old told Reuters in 2018: “We will go after Arsenal from 2020… even if somebody buys, we will still go after in.”

Dangote has postponed his interest in the north London club to 2021, however, instead wishing to focus on his other business ventures.

“It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day,” Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show, “but what I keep saying today is we have $20bn worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on.