Amazon testing disinfectant fog to keep workers on the job, Report

Amazon Inc is testing the use of disinfectant fog at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York starting on Tuesday.

The measure reveals how the world’s largest online store is aiming to increase security cleaning without closing facilities important to its operation, as some staff and elected officers have demanded.

Amazon stated it’s trying out the disinfectant fog as utilized by airlines and hospitals to additional sanitize its facilities. The pilot program follows a declaration last week that the company would check workers’ temperature and make masks available in any respect U.S. and European sites in its operations network.

The New York warehouse, recognized internally as JFK8, is one among several places where small teams of Amazon staff have walked out to focus on the dangers they face from working the place colleagues have to turn out to be contaminated with the virus, which causes the typically lethal COVID-19 respiratory sickness.

The virus has led to no less than 80,000 deaths around the world and infected over 1.4 million people – including employees at greater than 50 Amazon amenities, in response to a New York Instances report. New York is at the moment the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak by far essentially the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and associated deaths.