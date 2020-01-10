Jinping Myanmar visit, China to Sign Agreements on SEZ.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on an invitation from Myanmar President U Win Myint, will head to Myanmar on a state visit from 17-18 January. The announcement came from China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

2020 marks 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations. This will be the first state visit by a Chinese premier in 19 years. The visit could be to signal Myanmar’s importance in the ambitious Belt Road Initiative by China. Myanmar could be host to some of the initiative’s important schemes.

Jinping is expected to visit Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw and both sides are expected to sign various agreements that include the construction of the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and border economic cooperation zones.

In 1949 after the formation of the People’s Republic of China, Myanmar was the first non-communist country to recognize it and to resolve borders issues with the nation.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi met with Chinese Trade Minister Wang Yi met in December 2019 in Naypyitaw to discuss preparations.

During Jinping’s visit, Myanmar will expect the Chinese president to push Myanmar to gear up for the implementation of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor projects (CMEC).

The last time Jinping visited Myanmar was in 2009 as Vice President.