Kenneth Manzanares pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise to Alaska.

A Utah man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska in July 2017.

Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 42, of Santa Clara, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney in Alaska announced Friday.

Kenneth Manzanares, Kristy Manzanares and members of her family the Emerald Princess cruise ship outside Alaska when the couple got in an argument on July 25, 2017. Kristy told Kenneth she wanted a divorce and told him to leave the ship in Juneau and go back to Utah. Kenneth then told their daughter and a child who were with them in the room to leave, and they went to another family member’s cabin.

“A few minutes later, they both heard Kristy Manzanares scream and attempted to reenter the cabin using their room’s adjoining door when Kenneth told them “don’t come in here.” They both went to the connected balcony and observed Kenneth Manzanares straddling Kristy Manzanares on the floor, and striking her in the head with closed fists,” the U.S. Attorney’s statement read. “Kristy Manzanares’ two brothers and father arrived on scene and observed Kenneth Manzanares grab Kristy’s body and drag her toward the balcony. One of Kristy’s brothers then grabbed her ankles and pulled her back into the cabin.”

Kenneth Manzanares could face life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 28 and 29.