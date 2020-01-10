Prince Grammy tribute, Prince will be saluted by Earth.

This month, seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince will be honored with an all-star tribute concert in celebration of his unparalleled career and unprecedented influence on music. Presented by The Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS, the “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to Prince” concert will feature a lineup of all-star artists paying tribute to the eternal music legend, including GRAMMY Award-winning artists Beck, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Juanes and many others. The event takes place Tuesday, Jan. 28—just two days after the 62nd GRAMMY Awards—at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center during a live concert taping, which will broadcast on the CBS Television Network later in 2020. Tickets for the tribute concert are on sale now.