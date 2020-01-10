Queen royal family meeting, Queen Demands Emergency Meeting.

The Queen has reportedly called an emergency meeting with all four of the royal households—Meghan and Harry, William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Queen herself, with husband Prince Philip—to discuss the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family.”

“The Queen has convened a meeting of all four royal households and ‘tasked’ them with coming up with a ‘workable’ future role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within ‘days not weeks,'” said royal reporter Rebecca English.

The meeting could focus on funding for the couple, their team, where they’ll live, and what kind of roles they’ll fulfill on behalf of the Queen. Alternatively, it could just be a whole lot of yelling. Who can say!

Either way, it’s no wonder the Queen called an emergency meeting to try and get all her royal ducks in a row. On Wednesday afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the shocking news via Instagram. The pair explained they came to this decision because they felt it was the best for their son, Archie, and it would help them focus on their work with causes and nonprofits.

This announcement came as a shock to royal fans everywhere (hello, me!). It also came as a shock to the royal family, it seems! Just hours later, Queen Elizabeth issued in a statement essentially contradicting the Sussex’s own statement and saying that it was in the “early stages.”

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” said the Queen’s office in a statement.

While it’s unsure what the duo’s next move is, the pair have been rumored to settle down in Los Angeles, possibly. “She likes the lifestyle and the privacy there,” said a source. “She has been getting advice on the move from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her that she and Harry can step away from the royal family and follow their own path.”

And if you’re wondering if the Queen would strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their “Sussex” titles, that could happen, but to avoid even more drama, it looks like the Buckingham Palace will put that idea on the back burner for now.

“This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive,” a source said. “It is complicated.”