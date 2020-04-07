Wedding cells: South Africa bridal couple arrested for breaching lockdown.

Wednesday , 8 April 2020
Police in South Africa have arrested a bride and groom, a priest, and 40 guests who defied the rules of the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown to hold a wedding in KwaZulu Natal province.

South African broadcaster eNCA aired a video footage showing the bride-to-be in the back of a police car wearing her wedding dress complete with train.

The whole group was taken to a police station near Richards Bay. They are to be charged in court on Monday.

South Africa, which has 1,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 11 deaths, is now in the second week of one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.




